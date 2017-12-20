Analyzing PURE Bioscience (PURE) & Tronox (TROX)

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS: PURE) and Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PURE Bioscience and Tronox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PURE Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Tronox 0 0 4 0 3.00

Tronox has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of Infinity. Given Tronox’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tronox is more favorable than PURE Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares PURE Bioscience and Tronox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PURE Bioscience -388.83% -210.88% -128.61% Tronox N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of PURE Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of PURE Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PURE Bioscience and Tronox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PURE Bioscience $1.83 million 34.96 -$6.26 million ($0.11) -8.55 Tronox N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tronox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PURE Bioscience.

Summary

Tronox beats PURE Bioscience on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control. The Company’s technology platform is based on stabilized ionic silver and its products contain silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC). It offers PURE Hard Surface as a food contact surface sanitizer and disinfectant to restaurant chains and food processors. It is testing and continuing development of PURE Control to utilize PURE Control as a direct food contact processing aid for raw meats, including beef and pork. In addition to PURE Hard Surface and PURE Control, it manufactures and sells SDC-based products for end use; products preserved with SDC, and SDC as a raw material ingredient for manufacturing use. These products include PURE Multi-Purpose and Floor Cleaner Concentrate, PURE Multi-Purpose Hi-Foam Cleaner Concentrate, Axen 30, Axenohl and SILVERION.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon. The Company operates in three segments: mineral sands, pigment and corporate and other. The corporate and other include its electrolytic manufacturing business. It has operations in North America, Europe, South Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. The Company operates three TiO2 facilities at the locations in Hamilton, Mississippi, Botlek, The Netherlands, and Kwinana, Western Australia, representing approximately 465,000 tons of annual TiO2 production capacity.

