Analyzing Pacific Drilling (PACDQ) and The Competition

Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS: PACDQ) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Drilling” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Pacific Drilling to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pacific Drilling and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Drilling Competitors 497 1565 1262 58 2.26

As a group, “Oil & Gas Drilling” companies have a potential upside of 12.69%. Given Pacific Drilling’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Drilling has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Drilling and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Drilling $769.47 million -$37.15 million -0.03 Pacific Drilling Competitors $1.59 billion -$49.50 million 82.81

Pacific Drilling’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Pacific Drilling. Pacific Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Drilling has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Drilling’s competitors have a beta of 2.19, indicating that their average share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Pacific Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Drilling” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Drilling” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Drilling and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Drilling -101.35% -17.63% -7.68% Pacific Drilling Competitors -16.30% -4.79% -1.14%

Summary

Pacific Drilling competitors beat Pacific Drilling on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling S.A. is an international offshore drilling contractor. The Company provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry through the use of high-specification rigs. The Company’s primary business is to contract its high-specification rigs, related equipment and work crews, primarily on a day rate basis, to drill wells for its clients. The Company is engaged in drillships segment. The Company focuses on the high-specification segment of the floating rig market. The Company considers high-specification requirements to include rigs in water depths of approximately 7,500 feet or projects requiring advanced operating capabilities, such as hook-loads (>800 tons), accommodations (over 200 beds), mud storage and pumping capacity, and deck-load and space capabilities. The Company’s contract drillships operate in the deepwater regions of the United States, Gulf of Mexico and Nigeria.

