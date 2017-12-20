Analyzing NIC (EGOV) & Its Peers

NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “Internet Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NIC to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

NIC has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIC’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

NIC pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. NIC pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Internet Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 45.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NIC and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIC 1 5 1 0 2.00 NIC Competitors 424 1640 2763 94 2.51

NIC presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.61%. As a group, “Internet Services” companies have a potential downside of 2.32%. Given NIC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NIC is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NIC and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NIC $317.92 million $55.83 million 21.98 NIC Competitors $943.06 million $113.10 million 671.66

NIC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NIC. NIC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of NIC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of NIC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NIC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC 16.42% 36.89% 22.03% NIC Competitors 1.76% 38.13% 7.69%

Summary

NIC rivals beat NIC on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About NIC

NIC Inc. is a provider of digital government services that help governments use technology to provide services to businesses and citizens. The Company operates through Outsourced Portals segment. The Company offers its services through two channels: primary outsourced portal businesses, and software and services businesses. In the primary outsourced portal businesses, the Company enters into contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. Its software and services businesses include its subsidiaries that provide software development and payment processing services, other than outsourced portal services, to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. The Company’s outsourced portal businesses include interactive government services (IGS), driver history records (DHR), Portal software development and services, and Portal management.

