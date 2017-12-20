Analyzing Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) & Its Peers

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE: ANDX) is one of 49 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Andeavor Logistics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Andeavor Logistics alerts:

This table compares Andeavor Logistics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andeavor Logistics 23.50% 22.48% 6.61% Andeavor Logistics Competitors 17.56% 89.12% 5.76%

Andeavor Logistics pays an annual dividend of $3.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Andeavor Logistics pays out 167.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.6% and pay out 160.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Andeavor Logistics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andeavor Logistics 0 3 6 0 2.67 Andeavor Logistics Competitors 309 1845 2431 87 2.49

Andeavor Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $55.38, suggesting a potential upside of 18.73%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies have a potential upside of 20.26%. Given Andeavor Logistics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Andeavor Logistics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Andeavor Logistics has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andeavor Logistics’ competitors have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of Andeavor Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Andeavor Logistics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Andeavor Logistics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Andeavor Logistics $1.22 billion $315.00 million 19.85 Andeavor Logistics Competitors $4.88 billion $288.25 million 20.98

Andeavor Logistics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Andeavor Logistics. Andeavor Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Andeavor Logistics competitors beat Andeavor Logistics on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP, formerly Tesoro Logistics LP, is a full-service logistics company operating in the western and mid-continent regions of the United States. The Company operates through three segments. Its Gathering segment consists of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering systems in the Bakken Region and Rockies Region. Its Processing segment consists of the Vermillion processing complex, the Uinta Basin processing complex, the Blacks Fork processing complex and the Emigrant Trail processing complex. Its Terminalling and Transportation segment consists of the Northwest Products Pipeline, which includes a regulated common carrier products, a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting Tesoro Corporation’s Kenai refinery to Anchorage, Alaska, and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western and midwestern United States; marine terminals in California; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility.

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.