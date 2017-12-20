Analysts Set National Health Investors Inc (NHI) PT at $79.17

Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. Capital One Financial began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,291,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,323,000 after acquiring an additional 72,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,547,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,927,000 after acquiring an additional 218,482 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors by 6.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,823,000 after acquiring an additional 60,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,133,000 after acquiring an additional 78,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,504,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI ) traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.44. The stock had a trading volume of 401,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,928. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.72, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3,210.00, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and financing healthcare properties.

