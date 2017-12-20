Analysts Set Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) Target Price at $35.83

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DESP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Despegar.com in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Despegar.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS started coverage on Despegar.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Despegar.com in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Despegar.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com ( NYSE DESP ) traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 84,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,492. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $34.70.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp is an Argentina-based travel agency. The Company’s activities are divided into two business segments: Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The Air division focuses on the sale of airline tickets. The Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products division includes sales of travel packages with or without airline tickets and hotel rooms, as well as stand-alone sales of hotel rooms, including vacation rentals, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance and destination services.

