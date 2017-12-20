Analysts Set AppFolio Inc (APPF) PT at $43.00

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

APPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $67,894.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,189 shares in the company, valued at $740,502.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,337,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,554,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,278,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 50,928.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ APPF) traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 81,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,444.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.94 and a beta of 0.61. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $52.25.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.37%. AppFolio’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the property management and legal industries. The Company’s mobile-optimized software solutions enable its customers to work at any time and from anywhere across multiple devices.

