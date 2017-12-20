Analysts Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) to Post $0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Manhattan Associates reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.30 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 74.19% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MANH. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ MANH) traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,251.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.15. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $55.74.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $966,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,569,596.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 22.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,288,000 after purchasing an additional 327,370 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $721,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 93.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 219.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,868,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 57.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 283,298 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) to Post $0.45 EPS” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/analysts-expect-manhattan-associates-inc-manh-to-post-0-45-eps.html.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc (Manhattan) is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.