Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 20th (ACRS, ADAP, ALCO, ANDV, ARRS, ATAX, AZSEY, BSFT, BWFG, CBOE)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, December 20th:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CBOE (NASDAQ:CBOE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:EOCC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MAM Software Group, Inc. develops and markets software solutions with the objective to bring competitive advantages and increased profitability to its clients and business partners. The Company is bringing its professional business management systems and e-commerce solutions to the US automotive aftermarket. The Company’s Autopart v20 software is an enterprise management solution for two step parts distributors and jobbers. It is a feature-rich, Windows-based application offering fully-integrated point-of-sale, inventory control and accounting functionality. “

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Man Group plc is in alternative investment management business. It provides investment management services to private investors, institutions and financial professionals. Its key areas of business include people, information technology and risk management. The Company’s investment management expertise extends from single managers such as Man AHL to fund of funds managers such as Man multi-manager. Its products include UCITS III compliant products, open-ended products, capital protection or income products, convertible bonds, advisory solutions and managed accounts. Man Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Shire (LON:SHP) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 4,100 ($55.18) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 4,200 ($56.53).

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) (TSE:STB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

