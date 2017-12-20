Analysts Anticipate Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.84. Dominion Energy reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dominion Energy.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. National Bank Financial downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,356. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The company has a market cap of $52,340.00, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.86%.

In other news, Director John W. Harris sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $453,267.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 12,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 23,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Anticipate Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/analysts-anticipate-dominion-energy-inc-d-will-post-earnings-of-0-90-per-share.html.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dominion Energy (D)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.