AMREP (AXR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about AMREP (NYSE:AXR) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AMREP earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.0508431575373 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) remained flat at $$6.95 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,452. AMREP has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.31.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.

Amrep Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates through two segments: real estate operations and fulfillment services. The Company conducts its real estate business through AMREP Southwest Inc (AMREP Southwest) and its subsidiaries, with its activities occurring primarily in the City of Rio Rancho and certain adjoining areas of Sandoval County, New Mexico.

