Amplify Snack Brands (BETR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Amplify Snack Brands (NYSE:BETR) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BETR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amplify Snack Brands in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded Amplify Snack Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Snack Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amplify Snack Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amplify Snack Brands in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of Amplify Snack Brands (NYSE BETR) opened at $12.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.00. Amplify Snack Brands has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Amplify Snack Brands (NYSE:BETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.70 million. Amplify Snack Brands had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Amplify Snack Brands will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Goldberg sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,273,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,917,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BETR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Snack Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Snack Brands by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Snack Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in Amplify Snack Brands by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Amplify Snack Brands by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amplify Snack Brands

Amplify Snack Brands, Inc is a snack food company focused on developing and marketing products that appeal to consumers’ growing preference for better-for-you (BFY) snacks. The Company’s segments are North America and International. The North America and International segments both operate in the snack food category and whose brands and products are offered in the natural and conventional grocery, drug, convenience, food service, club, mass merchandise and other channels.

