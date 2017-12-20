AMP Capital Investors Ltd Raises Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 164.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 353.1% during the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 319.0% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APLE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other news, insider Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,046,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,689,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $4,467.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a hospitality real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate, primarily in the lodging sector, in the United States. As of October 23, 2017, the Company owned 238 hotels, with more than 30,000 guestrooms, diversified across the Hilton and Marriott families of brands with locations in urban, high-end suburban and developing markets across 34 states.

