AMP Capital Investors Ltd Increases Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JWN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Nordstrom by 1,752.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nordstrom by 32.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 41.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 57.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JWN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. ( JWN ) opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7,767.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.11%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

