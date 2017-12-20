Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.8% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,999,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,817,037,000 after buying an additional 2,587,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,146,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,981,266,000 after buying an additional 489,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,451,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,516,980,000 after buying an additional 909,689 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,040,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,212,602,000 after buying an additional 806,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,968,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $683,562,000 after buying an additional 121,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at $176.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128,390.00, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 6.07. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $191.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 35.54%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.58, for a total transaction of $261,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,326.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carbonnel Francois De sold 4,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total value of $694,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,339 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Amgen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

