Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 87,726 Shares of Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,726 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $11,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 158.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,964,000 after buying an additional 1,099,670 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $32,434,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 48.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,487,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,168,000 after buying an additional 486,634 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $22,100,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 67.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,067,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,392,000 after buying an additional 431,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD) opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,311.32, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $967.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Company, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.83 per share, with a total value of $219,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,513.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker bought 1,146 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,034.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at $279,904.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 87,726 Shares of Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/ameriprise-financial-inc-sells-87726-shares-of-church-dwight-company-inc-chd.html.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Domestic, Consumer International and Specialty Products Division (SPD). The Company also sells specialty products to industrial customers and distributors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.