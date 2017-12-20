Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 20,032 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (AROC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,576 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,032 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Archrock worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 32.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 72,202 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 4.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 4.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AROC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Archrock from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Archrock, Inc. ( NYSE:AROC ) opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $197.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. Archrock had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc is a natural gas contract operations services company. The Company also provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the United States and supplies aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the United States.

