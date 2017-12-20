Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $10.92 Million Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19,762 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of AngioDynamics worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.35, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of medical, surgical and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and for use in oncology and surgical settings. The Company’s devices are used in minimally invasive, image-guided procedures.

