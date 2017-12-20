Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 284.0% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10,100.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 60.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,428 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.07, for a total transaction of $391,077.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,981,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,022 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,730.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,167 shares in the company, valued at $6,946,001.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,649 shares of company stock worth $10,882,637. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. ( AMP ) opened at $171.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $24,841.88, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.93. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.19 and a 12-month high of $171.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $168.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Company uses Ameriprise Financial as its enterprise brand, as well as the name of its advisor network and certain of its retail products and services.

