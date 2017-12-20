American International Group Inc. Buys 1,470 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NEWR)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 11.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 58.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.0% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 158,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 31.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth about $1,734,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded New Relic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on New Relic from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Relic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.23.

Shares of New Relic, Inc. ( NEWR ) opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $84.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, insider James R. Gochee sold 428 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $25,294.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,970,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 33,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,673,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,279 shares of company stock worth $9,948,181. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

