American Express Company (AXP) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,010 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 128,190 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of American Express by 30.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,288 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 36.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express Company (AXP) opened at $99.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86,521.86, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $100.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

In other American Express news, insider James Peter Bush sold 10,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $926,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 30,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $2,873,385.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,310 shares of company stock valued at $42,478,329 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/american-express-company-axp-shares-sold-by-migdal-insurance-financial-holdings-ltd.html.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.