American Express (AXP) PT Set at $128.00 by Bank of America

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been given a $128.00 price objective by analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Bank of America’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.10% from the stock’s current price.

AXP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

American Express (NYSE AXP) opened at $99.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $86,521.86, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $100.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 30,761 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $2,873,385.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,735.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth I. Chenault sold 96,440 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $9,383,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,178,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,651,800.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,310 shares of company stock valued at $42,478,329. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,233,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,231,710,000 after purchasing an additional 731,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,685,897 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,764,339,000 after purchasing an additional 508,030 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,342,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,376,719,000 after purchasing an additional 103,546 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,547,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,044,577,000 after purchasing an additional 300,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.1% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,039,153 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $998,602,000 after purchasing an additional 735,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

