American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Director George Thanopoulos Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Director George Thanopoulos sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,721,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,013.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

George Thanopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, George Thanopoulos sold 150,000 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $2,646,000.00.

On Friday, December 1st, George Thanopoulos sold 354,931 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $6,239,686.98.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AXL) opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,963.16, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $21.25.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. ValuEngine cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc (AAM) manufactures, engineers, designs and validates driveline and drivetrain systems and related components and chassis modules for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Its driveline and drivetrain systems include components that transfer power from the transmission and deliver it to the drive wheels.

