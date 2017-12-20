Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.72, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 81.23%. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Indroneel Chatterjee acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $31,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 27,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.11 per share, with a total value of $690,675.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 84,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/altisource-portfolio-solutions-asps-raised-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage and consumer debt industries. The Company’s business processes, vendor and electronic payment management software and behavioral science-based analytics manage outcomes for marketplace participants.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.