Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.35% of Benchmark Electronics worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. ( NYSE BHE ) opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $1,504.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing services. The Company operates through three segments: the Americas, Asia and Europe. It provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment, including equipment for the aerospace and defense industry; telecommunication equipment; computers and related products for business enterprises; medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

