Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alico from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.
Alico (ALCO) opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. Alico has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $260.93, a P/E ratio of 197.81 and a beta of 1.33.
COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alico (ALCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/alico-alco-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-hold.html.
About Alico
Alico, Inc is an agribusiness and natural resources management company. The Company’s segments include Orange Co, Conservation and Environmental Resources and, Other Operations. Its principal lines of business are citrus groves, cattle ranching and conservation. The Orange Co segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating and/or managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing and hauling of citrus.
Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.