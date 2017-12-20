Alico (ALCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alico from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Alico (ALCO) opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. Alico has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $260.93, a P/E ratio of 197.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Alico in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alico by 8.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alico by 0.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alico in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alico by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is an agribusiness and natural resources management company. The Company’s segments include Orange Co, Conservation and Environmental Resources and, Other Operations. Its principal lines of business are citrus groves, cattle ranching and conservation. The Orange Co segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating and/or managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing and hauling of citrus.

