Algert Global LLC Acquires 17,053 Shares of Computer Task Group, Inc. (CTG)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.27% of Computer Task Group worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Computer Task Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of Computer Task Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ CTG ) opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.32, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. Computer Task Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $6.33.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Task Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG) is an information technology (IT) solutions and staffing services company. The Company primarily operates in the segment of providing IT services to its clients. The Company has operations in North America and Europe. The Company is engaged in providing IT services, including IT Solutions, and IT and other Staffing.

