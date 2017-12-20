Alexander's (ALX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Alexander's (NYSE:ALX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alexander's earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.4314012310662 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Alexander's (ALX) opened at $395.38 on Wednesday. Alexander's has a 1-year low of $392.22 and a 1-year high of $441.54. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,031.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $4.25 per share. This represents a $17.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Alexander's’s dividend payout ratio is 103.16%.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. It is managed by, and its properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado). As of December 31, 2016, the Company had seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area consisting of 731 Lexington Avenue; Rego Park I; Rego Park II; The Alexander apartment tower; Paramus, and Flushing.

