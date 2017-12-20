Albemarle (ALB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Albemarle has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Albemarle remains focused on strengthening its lithium business. It is well placed to leverage strong expected growth in the battery-grade lithium market. The company should also gain from the synergies of Rockwood Holdings acquisition. Albemarle is also divesting non-core assets to boost growth opportunities and focus on its key businesses. Moreover, the company remains committed to deliver incremental returns to shareholders. However, Albemarle faces headwinds associated with higher expected operational costs and high tax rate in 2017. Moreover, unfavorable impacts of Hurricane Harvey may continue to affect its results.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $139.66 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Albemarle from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Instinet restated a buy rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.45.

Shares of Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB ) opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14,594.26, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $85.60 and a 1 year high of $144.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.19 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. analysts expect that Albemarle will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 184,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after buying an additional 92,650 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,681,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,501,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,319,389,000 after buying an additional 213,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of highly-engineered specialty chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium and Advanced Materials, Bromine Specialties and Refining Solutions. Lithium and Advanced Materials segment consist of two product categories: Lithium and Performance Catalyst Solutions.

