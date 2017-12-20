Albemarle (ALB) Given a $150.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) has been given a $150.00 target price by analysts at Loop Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS upped their price target on Albemarle from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,594.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $85.60 and a 12-month high of $144.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.19 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 4,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of highly-engineered specialty chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium and Advanced Materials, Bromine Specialties and Refining Solutions. Lithium and Advanced Materials segment consist of two product categories: Lithium and Performance Catalyst Solutions.

