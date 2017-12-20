Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Position Increased by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $35,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Campbell sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $335,512.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. UBS raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.18.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.10 and a one year high of $101.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9,051.63, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.02). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/alaska-air-group-inc-alk-position-increased-by-oxford-asset-management-llp.html.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is the holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska), Virgin America Inc, Horizon Air (Horizon) and other business units. The Company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. Its Mainline segment includes Alaska’s and Virgin America’s scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and Cuba.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.