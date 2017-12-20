Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Akoustis Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.9180307378942 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ AKTS) opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,462.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.56%. sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 25,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $189,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,290,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven Denbaars acquired 5,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $29,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, formerly Danlax, Corp., is a fabless company engaged in developing, designing and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry. The Company operates in the telecommunications and fiber optics sector. The Company is focused on commercializing and manufacturing its Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the critical frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones.

