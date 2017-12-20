Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €110.00 ($130.95) target price from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale set a €102.00 ($121.43) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($95.24) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($110.71) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €89.00 ($105.95) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($110.71) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €86.68 ($103.20).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus (EPA:AIR) opened at €85.67 ($101.99) on Monday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €61.73 ($73.49) and a 12-month high of €89.27 ($106.27).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Airbus (AIR) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/airbus-air-given-a-110-00-price-target-by-barclays-analysts.html.

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.