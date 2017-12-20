Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Director Amy Banse Acquires 1,125 Shares of Stock

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director Amy Banse bought 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $177.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,518.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,578,189.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.97. 2,509,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,104. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52 week low of $102.47 and a 52 week high of $186.27. The stock has a market cap of $87,122.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The software company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in Adobe Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 312,394 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in Adobe Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,476,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Adobe Systems by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Adobe Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in Adobe Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 26,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe Systems to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

