Acushnet (GOLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.62

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 1593700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,531.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of golf products. The Company is engaged in various product categories, such as golf clubs, wedges, putters, golf gloves, golf gear and golf wear. The Company operates in four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear.

