AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.12

News coverage about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.7099500665991 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ACRX) opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.43. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Edwards bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lawrence G. Hamel sold 10,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $53,751.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,644.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The Company operates through the segment, which includes development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of pain.

