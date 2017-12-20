Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ ACHC ) traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,410. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2,799.02, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $3,180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities.

