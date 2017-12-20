AAR (AIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AAR (NYSE:AIR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 21st. Analysts expect AAR to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.
AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. AAR had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $439.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AAR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AAR (NYSE AIR) opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. AAR has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $1,477.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
In related news, Director Ronald R. Fogleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $100,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,406 shares in the company, valued at $783,398.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AAR Company Profile
AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.
