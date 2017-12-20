A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S (AMKBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
Separately, ValuEngine cut A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.
About A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as a shipping company worldwide. The companys Maersk Line segment provides container shipping services. Its APM Terminals segment engages in container terminal activities and inland transportation services. The companys Damco segment provides freight forwarding and supply chain management services.
