A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S (AMKBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S ( AMKBY ) traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 155,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,998. A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as a shipping company worldwide. The companys Maersk Line segment provides container shipping services. Its APM Terminals segment engages in container terminal activities and inland transportation services. The companys Damco segment provides freight forwarding and supply chain management services.

