9,422 Shares in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Blodnick sold 45,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,706,872.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,578.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Blodnick sold 25,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $972,472.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $978,574.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock worth $3,138,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $36.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GBCI) opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,098.44, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.07 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 11.35%. research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company provides commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it provided banking services from approximately 140 locations in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Washington, through its bank subsidiary, Glacier Bank (the Bank). It offers a range of banking products and services, including transaction and savings deposits, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

