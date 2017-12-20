8,944 Shares in Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,944 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in Seagate Technology by 16,536.4% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $150,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,419.5% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 84.50%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.45%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 15,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $585,302.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Nygaard acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.38 per share, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,481 shares of company stock worth $1,655,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Vetr cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.46 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

