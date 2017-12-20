8,855 Shares in Synchrony Financial (SYF) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 26,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Bancorpsouth Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bancorpsouth Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29,880.00, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush set a $41.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $49,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,313.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,961 shares of company stock worth $244,508. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “8,855 Shares in Synchrony Financial (SYF) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/8855-shares-in-synchrony-financial-syf-purchased-by-vident-investment-advisory-llc.html.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.