832,611 Shares in Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (JUNO) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUNO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 832,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,351,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.73% of Juno Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Juno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $66,344,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Juno Therapeutics by 162.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,213,000 after buying an additional 1,229,622 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Juno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $19,787,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Juno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $9,693,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Juno Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,483,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $56.00 price target on Juno Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Juno Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Juno Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.48.

In related news, insider Sunil Agarwal sold 7,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $326,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Azelby sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $366,296.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,890.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (JUNO) opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Juno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $63.45.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. Juno Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 332.05%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Juno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Juno Therapeutics Company Profile

Juno Therapeutics, Inc (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

