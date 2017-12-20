82,708 Shares in Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 82,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of Full House Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 3,467.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,004,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 976,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 136,272 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 210,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 486,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

In related news, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $71,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 56,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $199,893.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,015 shares of company stock valued at $314,076 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, operates, develops, manages, and/or invests in casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities. The Company’s casino/resort segments include the Silver Slipper Casino & Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, and the Northern Nevada segment, which consists of the Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada and Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada.

