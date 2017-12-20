75,000 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Acquired by Precocity Capital LP

Precocity Capital LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,991,000. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.2% of Precocity Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 3,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.40. The firm has a market cap of $73,546.67, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.9825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 42,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total value of $6,671,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,202,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $4,467,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,857 shares of company stock worth $15,984,953 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $169.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/75000-shares-in-nextera-energy-inc-nee-acquired-by-precocity-capital-lp.html.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.