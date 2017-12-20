$44.00 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping inc. (DSX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report $44.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.39 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $28.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $44.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.80 million to $161.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $208.55 million per share, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $253.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 22nd. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of Diana Shipping ( NYSE DSX ) traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.11. 526,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,329. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,061,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 300,253 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,559,973 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,125 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,348,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 476,967 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,178,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 671,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,231,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of shipping transportation services. The Company specializes in the ownership of dry bulk vessels. As of February 16, 2017, the Company’s operating fleet consisted of 48 dry bulk carriers, of which 23 were Panamax, four were Kamsarmax, three were Post-Panamax, 14 were Capesize and four were Newcastlemax vessels, having a combined carrying capacity of approximately 5.7 million deadweight tonnage (dwt).

