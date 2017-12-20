3i Group plc (III) Insider Kevin Dunn Buys 17 Shares

3i Group plc (LON:III) insider Kevin Dunn bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 899 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £152.83 ($205.69).

Kevin Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 31st, Kevin Dunn bought 16 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 953 ($12.83) per share, with a total value of £152.48 ($205.22).

On Friday, September 29th, Kevin Dunn bought 16 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 914 ($12.30) per share, with a total value of £146.24 ($196.82).

Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III) opened at GBX 9.01 ($0.12) on Wednesday. 3i Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 672.50 ($9.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 975 ($13.12).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.46) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on 3i Group from GBX 975 ($13.12) to GBX 1,030 ($13.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.73) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 3i Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 969.17 ($13.04).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is an investment company with approximately three complementary businesses, Private Equity, Infrastructure and Debt Management, specializing in core investment markets in northern Europe and North America. The Company’s Private Equity business includes investment and asset management to generate capital returns, and is focused on consumer, industrial and business services sectors.

