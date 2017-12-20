$388.56 Million in Sales Expected for ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report $388.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViaSat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $372.34 million and the highest is $411.48 million. ViaSat posted sales of $380.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year sales of $388.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.86 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.83 million. ViaSat had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSAT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of ViaSat in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ViaSat in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViaSat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ VSAT) traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,672. The firm has a market cap of $4,292.66, a P/E ratio of 1,474.20 and a beta of 0.78. ViaSat has a 52-week low of $57.75 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Dankberg sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Stenbit sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $51,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,803 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ViaSat by 1,936.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ViaSat by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in ViaSat during the 2nd quarter worth $28,948,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in ViaSat by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ViaSat by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,891,000 after purchasing an additional 251,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc is engaged in broadband technologies and services. The Company operates through three segments: satellite services, commercial networks and government systems. The satellite services segment provides satellite-based broadband services to consumers, enterprises, commercial airlines and mobile broadband customers primarily in the United States.

