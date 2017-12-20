33,416 Shares in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Commercial Vehicle Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 157,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 91,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CVGI. ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CVGI ) opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $338.51, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.90 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/20/33416-shares-in-commercial-vehicle-group-inc-cvgi-acquired-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc is a supplier of a range of cab-related products and systems. The Company operates through two segments: the Global Truck and Bus Segment (GTB Segment) and the Global Construction and Agriculture Segment (GCA Segment). The GTB Segment manufactures and sells products, which include Seats, Trim, sleeper boxes, cab structures, structural components and body panels, and mirrors and wiper systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.