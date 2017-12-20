2U Inc (TWOU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. 2U posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TWOU. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

In other 2U news, Director Mark Chernis sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $286,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Harsha Mokkarala sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $1,433,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,714.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,378 shares of company stock worth $10,988,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in 2U by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in 2U by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,311,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,783 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in 2U by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 40,151 shares in the last quarter.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About 2U

2U, Inc is a provider of an integrated solution consisting of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) combined with technology-enabled services (together, the Platform) that allows colleges and universities to deliver online degree programs. The Company’s SaaS technology consists of a learning environment (Online Campus), which acts as the hub for all student and faculty academic and social interaction, and a suite of integrated applications, which the Company uses to launch, operate and support the Company’s clients’ programs.

